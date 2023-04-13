Basavaraj Bommai and Yediyurappa take up trouble-shooting exercise as several rebels quit BJP

April 13, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - BENGALURU

Close on the heels of several disappointed ticket aspirants from the BJP tendering resignation to the party membership, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party parliamentary board member B.S. Yediyurappa have taken up troubleshooting exercise.

The two leaders told media persons that they would talk to the disappointed ticket aspirants, particularly senior leaders and incumbent MLAs in a bid to assuage their hurt feelings and to retain them in the party fold.

Mr. Yediyurappa said he was confident that barring one or two, all other disappointed ticket aspirants would understand the situation and cooperate with the party. The party has also given the responsibility of handling the situation to prominent district leaders.

‘Party will respect leaders’

Mr. Bommai, who is on a pilgrimage to Kukke Subhramanya, Dharmasthala, and Kollur temples, told reporters that he had already spoken to some of the disappointed aspirants and that he would hold further talks with them. “The party made them MLAs by giving them due respect. The BJP will continue to respect those leaders,” he said.

He expressed confidence that it would be possible to quell the rebellion, if any, by convincing all the disappointed ticket aspirants barring a couple of them.

With respect to the former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who is said to be weighing the options of joining the Congress, he said Mr. Savadi may have spoken harshly because of the hurt feelings. He would talk to him, he said.

Referring to Minister for Fisheries S. Angara announcing retirement from politics and declaring that he would not campaign for the party, the Chief Minister said, “Mr. Angara is a gentleman-politician.”

Disappointments galore

Meanwhile, the disappointed ticket aspirants continued to express their anguish at the party leadership.

In Mudigere, Chikkamgaluru district, incumbent MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy not only sent his resignation letter to the party but also blamed BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi for him missing out on the party ticket.

In Haveri, MLA Nehru Olekar resigned from the party’s primary membership. His supporters continued to stage protests, while the MLA squarely accused the Chief Minister of conspiring to deny the ticket for him unable to tolerate his political growth. He also accused Mr. Bommai of “looting ₹1,500 crore” in Shiggaon Sprinkler Irrigation Scheme. “Farmers have not received even a drop of water and the sprinkler irrigation scheme has completely failed in Shiggaon,” he alleged.

Mr. Savadi made it clear that he was already a step outside the BJP and indicated that he would quit the party as well as resign from the MLC post on Friday.

In Tumakuru, the former Minister Sogadu Shivanna sent his resignation letter to the party while in Arsikere, BJP ticket aspirant and Mr. Yediyurappa’s close relative N.R. Santhosh staged a protest along with his supporters. He declared that he would contest as an Independent candidate.

In Byatarayanapura of Bengaluru, supporters of disappointed ticket aspirants staged protests to express their anguish and threatened to protest in front of Mr. Yediyurappa’s house if the official candidate was not replaced.