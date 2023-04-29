ADVERTISEMENT

Clash at Siddaramanahundi: Somanna defends Simha, blames Siddaramaiah

April 29, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Housing Minister and BJP candidate in Varuna constituency, V. Somanna on Saturday, April 29, defended Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, saying that he is a responsible MP and the party’s upcoming leader and the Congress should stop accusing him with regard to the incident that took place at Siddaramanahundi on Thursday evening.

“What he has said is a reality. I don’t want to embarrass the former Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition on this issue. Let’s stop the acrimony and go for fair elections on May 10, leaving the decision to the people,” he stated.

When reporters sought to know his reaction to the allegations made against Mr.. Simha by the Congress on the incident, Mr. Somanna told reporters in Chamarajanagar, “He (Mr. Simha) is an MP and the leader of our party. He is like my brother. Our people did not provoke anybody.”

To a question, he maintained that the former CM had become upset over the response he was getting in Varuna and cited the crowds that gathered in Suttur during his campaign. “I don’t want to embarrass anybody. He (Mr. Siddaramaiah) is a former CM and must understand the situation.”

