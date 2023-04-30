Chief Minister says Priyanka Gandhi’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meaningless

April 30, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Belagavi

“[AICC general secretary] Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s criticism that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited Karnataka during the floods is meaningless, as the Prime Minister has released a large amount of funds as compensation for the State,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Hubballi on Sunday.

The Chief Minister was speaking to journalists.

Ms. Gandhi made the statement in Hubballi on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Priyanka Gandhi should know that when her party was in power, it released paltry amounts like ₹2,000 to victims and farmers who lost their houses. It was only after Mr. Modi came to power that these amounts were increased. Do the Congress leaders know this? The highest number of farmer suicide happened during Siddaramaiah’s tenure. Did Priyanka Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi tour the State then?,’‘ the Chief Minister asked and said she should answer these questions.

“Priyanka Gandhi and the Congress leaders have no knowledge about such things. Congress leaders should know that they cannot fool the people by making irrelevant remarks about the BJP forever,’‘ he said.

Reacting to Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s allegation that the BJP government is planning to use the Lokayukta and Income Tax Department to target political opponents, Mr. Bommai said that such people should not be worried if they have done no wrong.

He, meanwhile, challenged the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda to clarify his claim that some national party leaders have gone to him, seeking an alliance.

“BJP national president J.P. Nadda has appreciated our government’s work. We are thankful to him,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Bommai also said that the BJP leaders will work in unison during the party’s election campaign and that the next Chief Minister will be elected by the party’s elected legislators.

ADVERTISEMENT