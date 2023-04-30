HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister says Priyanka Gandhi’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meaningless

The Prime Minister has released a large amount of funds as compensation for the State and it was only after he came to power that relief amount was increased, according to Bommai

April 30, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offering prayers at the Sri Parshwanath Padmalaya Jain Temple in Varoor near Hubballi on Sunday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offering prayers at the Sri Parshwanath Padmalaya Jain Temple in Varoor near Hubballi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“[AICC general secretary] Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s criticism that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited Karnataka during the floods is meaningless, as the Prime Minister has released a large amount of funds as compensation for the State,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Hubballi on Sunday.

The Chief Minister was speaking to journalists.

Ms. Gandhi made the statement in Hubballi on Saturday.

“Priyanka Gandhi should know that when her party was in power, it released paltry amounts like ₹2,000 to victims and farmers who lost their houses. It was only after Mr. Modi came to power that these amounts were increased. Do the Congress leaders know this? The highest number of farmer suicide happened during Siddaramaiah’s tenure. Did Priyanka Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi tour the State then?,’‘ the Chief Minister asked and said she should answer these questions.

“Priyanka Gandhi and the Congress leaders have no knowledge about such things. Congress leaders should know that they cannot fool the people by making irrelevant remarks about the BJP forever,’‘ he said.

Reacting to Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s allegation that the BJP government is planning to use the Lokayukta and Income Tax Department to target political opponents, Mr. Bommai said that such people should not be worried if they have done no wrong.

He, meanwhile, challenged the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda to clarify his claim that some national party leaders have gone to him, seeking an alliance.

“BJP national president J.P. Nadda has appreciated our government’s work. We are thankful to him,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Bommai also said that the BJP leaders will work in unison during the party’s election campaign and that the next Chief Minister will be elected by the party’s elected legislators.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.