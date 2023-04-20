ADVERTISEMENT

Channabasappa, known for threat to behead Siddaramaiah, is BJP candidate in Shivamogga

April 20, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

S.N. Channabasappa filed his nomination papers for Shivamogga constituency on April 20

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of then newly-elected Deputy Mayor S. N. Channabasappa and Mayor Latha Ganesh being greeted by Shivamogga MLA K.S. Eshwarappa, in Shivamogga on November 28, 2018. Mr Channabasappa has been elected multiple times to the Shivamogga City Corporation. | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

BJP has nominated S.N. Channabasappa, who was arrested eight years ago for a hate speech against then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for Shivamogga seat for the Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled on May 10.

The party announced the name of Mr Channabasappa, 59, as the candidate late in the evening on April 19. He filed his nomination papers on April 20, the last day to do so. He was accompanied by former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa who is the sitting MLA.

Supporters greet BJP candidate for Shivamogga
BJP has nominated Channabasappa, leader of the ruling party in Shivamogga City Corporation, as its candidate for the Shivamogga Assembly constituency for the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled on May 10, 2023.

Mr. Eshwarappa had announced his retirement from electoral politics on April 11. However, he was hoping that his son, K.E. Kantesh, would get the ticket from the BJP. 

Also Read | Shivamogga MLA K.S. Eshwarappa asks Jagadish Shettar to reconsider decision to join Congress

Mr Channabasappa, who was elected multiple times to Shivamogga City Municipal Council and later Shivamogga City Corporation, has been involved in the activities of pro-Hindutva organisations — Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. On November 2, 2015, during a protest condemning then Chief Minister Siddaramiaah’s remark on beef consumption, Mr Channabasappa announced that he would behead Mr Siddaramaiah if he dared to consume beef in Shivamogga.

Also ReadRow over ‘beheading’ remarks

P.V. Vishwanath, then president of the Shivamogga unit of the Congress party, lodged a complaint with Doddapete police who registered a case on the charges of promoting enmity on grounds of religion and criminal intimidation, among others. Mr Channabasappa was arrested on November 3. Later, he was released on bail. Interestingly, at that time, the BJP had distanced itself from him for his controversial remarks.

Mr Channabasappa has been in the forefront during the protests over the murder of Hindutva activist Harsha and the burkha issue, among other incidents.

After filing the nomination papers, he exuded confidence of winning with a margin of 60,000 votes.

Election affidavit of BJP candidate in Shivamogga

Mr Channabasappa has studied up to class 9. In his affidavit on assets and liabilities, Mr. Channabasappa declared that he and his wife own assets worth over ₹1.05 crore. The couple has three two-wheelers, but no car.

