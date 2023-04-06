Chamundeshwari set to witness a keen contest between Congress and JD(S) as a political aide turns rival

April 06, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru district is set to witness an interesting tussle with the Congress releasing its second list of 42 candidates on Thursday. The party has fielded Mavinahalli Siddegowda to take on Janata Dal (Secular) leader G.T. Deve Gowda, who is seeking a re-election.

Incidentally, GTD — as G.T. Deve Gowda is called — had trounced former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Chamundeshwari by nearly 36,000 votes in the 2018 elections and had emerged as a giant killer.

Though on paper it is a contest between GTD and Siddegowda, in reality, it is perceived to be more of a personal battle between GTD and Siddaramaiah, who is keen to avenge his 2018 defeat, rather than the Congress taking on the JD(S).

Though the BJP is yet to announce its candidates, as far as Chamundeshwari segment is concerned it is reckoned to be a straight fight between the Congress and the JD(S).

Aide to opponent

Congress leaders have sidelined about 13 other aspirants including a few Siddaramaiah-loyalists like Marigowda, and instead fielded Mavinahalli Siddegowda who was a close aide of GTD till recently.

Siddegowda who has pockets of strength in Yelwal and Jayapura was keenly observing GTD’s political move till two months ago as the latter was seen flirting with the BJP, only to retract his stance and subsequently lean towards the Congress.

Siddegowda had hoped that the exit of GTD from JD(S) would clear the path for him to stake claims for the coveted B form and contest the elections.

But enter former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and other top brass of the JD(S), who fully placated Mr. GTD. A dinner meeting was all it took for GTD to make an emotional pitch to announce that he was ‘’forever indebted’’ to the former PM who had personally visited his house and dined with him.

Mr. GTD was not only assured of a seat from Chamundeshwari but had also bargained for a ticket for his son Harish Gowda, to secure his political future in his fiefdom of Hunsur.

Siddaramaiah’s proxy war

A disappointed Siddegowda realised that the path for his political growth was now closed in the JD(S) and hence joined the Congress in a public meeting attended by Siddaramaiah and others last month. Siddegowda had hobnobbed with the Congress for sometime before entering the JD(S) and had been the director of MYMUL earlier.

Incidentally, Mr. Siddaramaiah — who is still smarting under the humiliating defeat inflicted by GTD in 2018 — had personally welcomed Siddegowda and others to the Congress fold. In the public meeting, the former CM had turned emotional and called for ‘’trouncing’’ the JD(S) in the ensuing elections.

That Mr. Siddaramaiah has chosen GTD’s close aide for the electoral battle underlines the intense and bitter political rivalry that exists between the two, and this will come into full play during the campaigning and the polls to be held on May 10.