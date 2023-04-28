Central welfare schemes have greater penetration in Karnataka due to double-engine govt., says BJP functionary 

April 28, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said here on Friday, April 28, that one of the benefits of the ‘’double-engine’’ government was greater penetration of public welfare schemes as evident in Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the penetration of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yogana was 94 per cent and to that extend, had benefited the farmers of the State. This was possible because of the coordination and traction of a double-engine government whereas the penetration was far less in non-BJP ruled States. The penetration of the scheme was only 56 per cent in Kerala while West Bengal government has refused to share details of the implementation, he added.

Implementation of Central Government schemes

The implementation of Central Government welfare schemes entails upon the State to provide the details of the beneficiaries but the non-BJP rules States were not providing the same resulting in poor penetration of the programmes as a result of which people are deprived of the benefits, said Mr. Agarwal.

The Centre has spent ₹28 lakh crore during the last nine years on welfare projects and due to the harnessing technology and strengthening the direct benefit transfer there is no siphoning off the funds meant for the beneficiary and 100 per cent of the money has reached the needy as the delivery mechanism was leak-proof, according to Mr. Agarwal.

‘’By the yard stick of the former PM late Rajiv Gandhi who had once said that only 15 paisa reaches the beneficiary for every rupee spent, then only ₹4.2 lakh crore would have reached the needy,” he added.

Dubbing the guarantee cards of the Congress as a bundle of lies, Mr. Agarwal said that similar promises made in other States like Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh have not been implemented for lack of resources. ‘’The BJP will bring out a booklet on the 50 lies of Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar,’’ he added.

Mr. Agarwal said Karnataka was a hub of startups and IT receiving almost 38 per cent of the FDI coming into the country and the BJP wanted to strengthen this ecosystem and this calls for a strong and stable government at both the Centre and the State.