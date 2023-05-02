ADVERTISEMENT

Centenarian votes from home in Ingali village of Belagavi district

May 02, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Mahadev Mahaling Mali, aged 103 years and four months, cast his vote from his home in the presence of election duty officials in Ingali village of Belagavi district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A centenarian chose to vote from home in this elections in Ingali village of Chikkodi, Belagavi district, on Tuesday. Mahadev Mahaling Mali of Ingali village, who is aged 103 years and four months, exercised his franchise sitting on his bed at home.

Officials carried a ballot paper copy and a steel ballot box to his house. They explained to him the method of casting his vote from home.

Mr. Mali recalled voting using ballot papers in the past.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the whole process was photographed and videographed.

Assistant Commissioner Madhav Gitte and other poll duty officers were present.

Mr. Gitte said that there are over 1,350 centenarians in the district who will all be offered the option to vote from home.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US