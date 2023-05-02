HamberMenu
Centenarian votes from home in Ingali village of Belagavi district

May 02, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Mahadev Mahaling Mali, aged 103 years and four months, cast his vote from his home in the presence of election duty officials in Ingali village of Belagavi district on Tuesday.

Mahadev Mahaling Mali, aged 103 years and four months, cast his vote from his home in the presence of election duty officials in Ingali village of Belagavi district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A centenarian chose to vote from home in this elections in Ingali village of Chikkodi, Belagavi district, on Tuesday. Mahadev Mahaling Mali of Ingali village, who is aged 103 years and four months, exercised his franchise sitting on his bed at home.

Officials carried a ballot paper copy and a steel ballot box to his house. They explained to him the method of casting his vote from home.

Mr. Mali recalled voting using ballot papers in the past.

Meanwhile, the whole process was photographed and videographed.

Assistant Commissioner Madhav Gitte and other poll duty officers were present.

Mr. Gitte said that there are over 1,350 centenarians in the district who will all be offered the option to vote from home.

