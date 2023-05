May 09, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The CCB officials on Tuesday raided a pharma shop in Akkipete and seized ₹1.9 crore cash. The officials also arrested three persons linked to the unaccounted cash stored in violations of the Election Code of Conduct. The accused along with the cash has been handed over to I-T officials for further investigation.