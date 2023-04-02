ADVERTISEMENT

Cash, blankets, foodgrains worth over ₹30.58 lakhs seized in Shivamogga

April 02, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - Hassan

So far, the administration has seized valuables worth over ₹8.2 crores

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga district administration, on April 1, seized valuables worth over ₹30.58 lakhs at different places. The seized valuables included food grains, cash and blankets.

Doddapete Police in Shivamogga seized 500 bags of foodgrains, stored without proper documents, in the city on Saturday. The value of the seized goods has been assessed at ₹10 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Agumbe Police in Thirthahalli taluk seized 115 quintals of rice, worth over ₹5 lakhs. In another raid, the Agumbe Police also seized blankets worth over ₹4.5 lakhs being transported in three luggage carriers. Similarly, Kumsi Police seized ₹90,000 in cash, said a press communiqué released by the administration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the elections, the administration has set up checkposts across the district to ensure the effective implementation of the model code of conduct. So far, the administration has seized valuables worth over ₹8.2 crores. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US