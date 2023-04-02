HamberMenu
Cash, blankets, foodgrains worth over ₹30.58 lakhs seized in Shivamogga

So far, the administration has seized valuables worth over ₹8.2 crores

April 02, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga district administration, on April 1, seized valuables worth over ₹30.58 lakhs at different places. The seized valuables included food grains, cash and blankets.

Doddapete Police in Shivamogga seized 500 bags of foodgrains, stored without proper documents, in the city on Saturday. The value of the seized goods has been assessed at ₹10 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Agumbe Police in Thirthahalli taluk seized 115 quintals of rice, worth over ₹5 lakhs. In another raid, the Agumbe Police also seized blankets worth over ₹4.5 lakhs being transported in three luggage carriers. Similarly, Kumsi Police seized ₹90,000 in cash, said a press communiqué released by the administration.

Ahead of the elections, the administration has set up checkposts across the district to ensure the effective implementation of the model code of conduct. So far, the administration has seized valuables worth over ₹8.2 crores. 

