Case filed against BJP MLC and five others for violation of model code of conduct in Gadag

April 08, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - Belagavi

These leaders face charges of misusing the Sri Someshwar temple, in Lakshmeshwar town in Gadag district, for political purposes on the BJP’s foundation day on April 6

The Hindu Bureau

Officers on election duty have booked Pradeep Shettar, BJP MLC and younger brother of the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, and five other BJP leaders for alleged violation of the model code of conduct in Gadag.

These leaders face charges of misusing the Sri Someshwar temple, in Lakshmeshwar town in Gadag district, for political purposes on the BJP’s foundation day on April 6.

According to officials, the leaders had made all BJP ticket aspirants, in Shirahatti constituency, take an oath to stay united, remain loyal and work for the victory of the party candidate, irrespective of who is chosen as the candidate. This was done at a meeting held on the temple premises.

Based on a report by the local MCC team, the Gadag district police have registered a case as per provisions of the Religious Institutions (prevention of misuse) Act - 1988.

Shankar Hullammanavar, City Municipal Council chief officer, investigated the matter and filed a report before the district MCC committee. A case has been filed at the Lakshmeshwar police station.

Apart from Mr. Shettar, Gadag-Betageri City Municipal Council chairperson Usha Dasar and ticket aspirants Ramanna Lamani, Chandru Lamani, Bhimsingh Rathod, and Gurunath Dasappanavar have been named in the case.

