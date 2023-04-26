Car rental agencies allege highhandedness of officials commandeering vehicles for election use

April 26, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru Travels’ Association comprising of car rental agencies has taken serious exception to the alleged highhandedness of the Transport Department officials while commandeering vehicles for election use.

The association representatives, who have submitted a memorandum to the office of Regional Transport Office (RTO) West in Mysuru, said the Transport Department officials suddenly turn up in offices of the travel agencies and take possession of the vehicles, causing a lot of inconvenience to the customers, who book the vehicles.

The association representatives said they commit their vehicles for use of travellers and tourists, who have booked them in advance. Arranging alternative vehicles for customers becomes difficult if the department officials suddenly turn up in the offices and take possession of the vehicles by showing highhandedness, said a statement from the association.

Instead of taking possession of the vehicles in such an ad-hoc manner and causing inconvenience to customers, the Deputy Commissioner of the district should convene a meeting of the travel agencies in Mysuru and obtain vehicles required for the elections in a dignified manner. A memorandum has been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner also, the statement said.

The association also alleged that several travel agencies had not received the payment from the government for use of the vehicles during the last elections even after eight months. When the travel agencies approached the Transport Department, the latter passed the buck on the Deputy Commissioner’s office, which claimed they were yet to receive the funds due towards the use of vehicles.

The association members have threatened against giving vehicles for election use till the authorities set up a proper system for obtaining vehicles without resorting to highhandedness.