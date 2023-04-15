Candidates intensify their campaign in Udupi district

April 15, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KUNDAPURA

As the electioneering process gained momentum in Udupi district, candidates of the two national political parties have intensified their campaign by visiting senior party leaders, holding small public meetings and meeting the electors.

With discontent brewing among the supporters of incumbent B.M. Sukumara Shetty in Byndoor constituency, first-timer Gururaj Gantihole’s first task was to meet Mr. Shetty and seek his support. He visited the MLA at his house in Nempu and discussed about the campaign after seeking his support.

Mr. Gantihole met BJP stalwart, five-time Kundapura MLA and incumbent Halady Srinivas Shetty who has announced retirement from elections, at the latter’s house and sought his blessings on Saturday. Stating that the party has asked him to campaign for Mr. Gantihole too, besides the Kundapura candidate, Mr. Shetty said he would ensure the victory of candidates from both constituencies. BJP fielded A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi, son of BJP stalwart late A.G. Kodgi, from Kundapura as desired by Mr. Shetty.

The candidate said he was confident of the victory after meeting Mr. Shetty, who assured to lead the campaign. Mr. Shetty has been a model for all others in political probity and leadership, Mr. Gantihole said.

Bydnoor Congress candidate K. Gopal Poojari held a meeting of party workers at his residence in Kattabelthur on Friday and urged them to work at the booth level. “Misinformation campaign during the 2018 elections led to his defeat,” the senior leader said pointing out that the electorate was fed up with the anti-people policies of the ‘double engine’ government. Congress has every chance of victory, he said urging members to work hard.

Congress candidates for Kundapura, Udupi and Kaup, Molahalli Dinesh Hegde, Prasadraj Kanchan and Vinay Kumar Sorake, too have upped their campaign by meeting electors and holding public meetings. Muniyalu Uday Shetty, who was named for Karkala just on Saturday, is yet to begin his campaign.

BJP candidates for these constituencies, A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Yashpal Suvarna, Gurme Suresh Shetty and V. Sunil Kumar, too have intensified their campaign. Except Mr. Kumar, the other four BJP candidates in the district are facing the Assembly polls for the first time. Udupi incumbent K. Raghupathi Bhat, who was upset on being denied ticket, announced on Thursday that he will work for Mr. Suvarna’s victory as the latter was the ‘boy groomed’ by the former. At Kaup, incumbent Lalaji R. Mendon extended his complete support to Mr. Shetty.