Candidates in Bengaluru showcase the relief work they did during COVID-19 pandemic 

May 03, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

“Our entire family got COVID-19 in 2021 at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, and hospital beds were not easily available. Our MLA came to our rescue and ensured all of us got hospital beds and, till then, oxygenators on hire at home. But for his timely help, some of us wouldn’t have been alive today. We will never forget this in our lives,” said Ambujakshi Prasad, a resident of one of the constituencies in North Bengaluru.

Such stories are galore in the run-up to the elections. Almost every incumbent MLA and many candidates have distributed pamphlets with detailed accounts of how they carried out relief work during the pandemic.

While those who have helped people get hospital beds, oxygenators, and food kits during tough times seem to have earned tremendous goodwill, there is also a severe anti-incumbency sentiment against those who were found wanting in their response to the crisis.

Food kits

R.R. Nagar by-polls in November 2020 was the only one that was held post-pandemic in the city. Congress defector Munirathna, who contested on a BJP ticket, reportedly got a big fillip due to the “personal aid” he had provided to several low-income group pockets in his constituency. He reportedly provided food kits for nearly five months to thousands of households in the Laggere belt.

This was an early indicator that a candidate’s work during the pandemic could win him the approval of the voters, a senior city MLA said, adding this motivated several others including ticket aspirants to take up pandemic aid campaigns.

However, the opposition Congress alleged that Munirathna and other ruling party BJP MLAs distributed the State government’s aid, branding it as their own.

“Most of the BJP MLAs distributed State government’s aid in their name, and they were exposed during the pandemic only in R.R. Nagar, K.R. Puram and Mahadevapura, apart from other constituencies,” said senior Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, claiming most of the opposition MLAs did it out of their own pockets and people valued that more.

However, BJP MLA Satish Reddy said he was getting a good response to his COVID-19 relief efforts. “The quality of response and commitment of voters who have received some help during the pandemic is very overwhelming. I am sure others are also having a similar experience,” he said.

Oxymitra campaign

Mohan Dasari, Aam Aadmi Party candidate from C.V. Raman Nagar, said the party’s innovative Oxymitra campaign, where armed with oximeters, party workers had tested oxygen saturation levels of people in slum pockets and helped hospitalise people with lower levels, had stood them in good stead during this election. “People remember that we were the only ones who went and helped people whom most of the MLAs and political parties had forgotten,” he said.

However, it is working both ways. There is also anger against several incumbent MLAs, as people also complain they were of little help. “How much ever we do as MLAs, there is a severe limitation, and we wouldn’t have been able to ensure that no citizen faced hardship. So there is some anger in some pockets, in households that faced hard times during the pandemic. We hope people also understand that we have our own limitations. Finally, it is the government which has to be held accountable,” Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy said.