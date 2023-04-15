Candidates embrace Bengaluru’s multilingual environment, strike a chord with voters

April 15, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kannada gottilla! No problem! This election, candidates in cosmopolitan Bengaluru are reaching out to voters in their native tongues.

Campaigning at an apartment complex in Yelahanka constituency, sitting BJP MLA S. R. Vishwanath surprised many by giving his speech in halting Hindi, interspersed with bits of Kannada and English.

His diction and grammar may not have been perfect, but he appeared to strike a chord with the largely Hindi-speaking voters of the apartment complex.

“There are some who do not mind if we speak English, which came to us from a foreign country, but they are offended if we speak Hindi. However, now in most places, there are people who speak many languages. Hence, I will deliver my speeches in all three languages,” Mr. Vishwanath said, explaining why he chose to speak in Hindi.

The chairman of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) also brought in a casual connection between his Hindi speech and the hope of him finding a spot in the Central cabinet.

“I have been learning and speaking Hindi these days. Maybe I will soon go to Delhi, who knows!” he said.

Despite debates about linguistic and regional pride, political campaigners across parties are embracing the diversity of Bengaluru. Most of them have been delivering speeches or interacting with voters in up to five languages.

“I enjoy campaigning in various languages as I believe in the inclusive and diverse culture of society. Of course, we want all residents to learn Kannada, but I also equally respect people who speak other languages,” said Krishna Byre Gowda, Congress MLA from Byatarayanapura.

He said that being flexible also helped in reaching out to a wider section of voters.

“About 75% of my campaigning happens in Kannada and I sometimes switch to English. Very rarely, I speak in Telugu or Tamil depending on the place. I also speak Hindi, or Hindi mixed Urdu sometimes in Muslim pockets,” Mr. Gowda said, emphasising that Kannada was still his mainstay.

“Switching between languages is to make people feel at ease. I want them to feel comfortable while speaking to me in their language,” he added.

In Chickpet constituency, stretched between the southern and central parts of the city, there are pockets of Kannada, Urdu, Marwari and Hindi speakers, among others. Here BJP leader and sitting MLA Uday Garudachar has been following the “horses for courses approach” for campaigning this time when it comes to languages.

“It is easy for me to speak in Kannada, English, Hindi and Tamil. I can also try a little bit of Telugu. There are various kinds of Tamil spoken within the constituency and a few dialects by various Muslim groups like the Bohra community. Apart from me, we also send out groups of people who are fluent in these languages for campaigning,” Mr. Garudachar said.

He said greetings in campaign speeches are often modified to match the religious and linguistic spread in a particular pocket of the constituency.