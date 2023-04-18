ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates declare assets in election affidavit

April 18, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Several political leaders who filed their nomination papers for contesting from various constituencies in Kalaburagi district on Monday have declared their assets.

The former Minister and three-time legislator Sharanprakash Patil has in his election affidavit said that he doesn’t own a car and that he has two motorcycles.

He owns movable property worth ₹1.62 crore and his wife Bhagyashree Patil has property worth ₹2.50 crore. He has 300 grams of gold.

The former Minister has immovable assets worth ₹3.50 crore and his wife has immovable property estimated at ₹12.75 crore. Property worth around ₹6.10 crore is jointly owned by the couple.

Mr. Patil is named in several cases registered in Bengaluru, Kanakapura, Chincholi and Sulepeth police stations.

BJP leader and two-time legislator Dattatreya Patil Revoor’s election affidavit reveals movable assets worth ₹4.20 crore with him and worth ₹1.29 crore with his wife Lakshmi Patil. Property worth around ₹1.80 lakh is in the name of his two sons.

Rudragouda Patil, said to be the kingpin in the PSI recruitment scam, who filed his nomination papers on Samajwadi Party ticket in Afzalpur constituency, has also declared his assets in the election affidavit.

Mr. Patil owns property worth ₹5.49 crore and his wife owns property worth ₹1.09 crore and one kilogram of gold.

