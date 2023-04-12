Can Somanna make a difference to Siddaramaiah’s prospects in Varuna?

April 12, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - MYSURU

Determined to challenge former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his pocket borough Varuna, the BJP has fielded Housing Minister V. Somanna from the constituency in Mysuru district in the coming Assembly elections.

By choosing Mr. Somanna, who belongs to the Lingayat community, the BJP is clearly banking on the substantial number of voters belonging to the community in Varuna to give Mr. Siddaramaiah a fight in the elections.

Though Mr. Somanna had dropped enough hints that he was not keen on a contest from Varuna against the Congress party’s chief ministerial aspirant, the party leadership has fielded him from the constituency while also nominating him from an additional constituency – Chamarajanagar.

An MLA representing Govindarajanagar in Bengaluru, Mr. Somanna was in the news recently over his reported differences with former Chief Minister B..S. Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijayendra.

Mr. Somanna’s nomination for Varuna comes after much speculation over Mr. Vijayendra’s entry into the fray from the constituency ended tamely a few days ago after Mr. Yediyurappa made it clear Mr. Vijayendra’s electoral career will begin only from Shikaripura in Shivamogga, which he will be vacating.

Even though Varuna has remained with the Congress ever since it was created in 2008 after the delimitation exercise – Mr. Siddaramaiah won in 2008 and 2013 and Yathindra won in 2018 – the BJP is hoping to not only put it across the Congress in the constituency comprising not only a large number of Lingayat votes, but also houses Suttur Mutt, which is revered by the community.

BJP spokesperson M.G. Mahesh told The Hindu that Mr Somanna is a tall political personality, enjoying popularity across the State. Besides, he is a veteran of multiple electoral battles. “We are confident of his victory”, he said hoping that Mr. Somanna will do to Mr. Siddaramaiah in Varuna what G.T. Deve Gowda did to him in Chamundeshwari in the 2018 elections.

By fielding a strong candidate against Mr. Siddaramaiah, the BJP is looking forward to tying him down to the constituency and preventing him from campaigning for the Congress in the rest of the State.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had recently declared that he was not bothered about his rival candidate in Varuna and would visit the constituency only to file his nominations as he would be busy touring different assembly constituencies in the run-up to the May 10 elections.

However, the Congress party does not appear to be bothered about Mr. Siddaramaiah’s chances in Varuna even after Mr. Somanna’s name was announced by the BJP. Mr. Siddaramaiah’s contribution to his home constituency - his native Siddaramanahundi is part of Varuna - cannot be questioned simply by the entry into the fray of a candidate from Bengaluru, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana, referring to Mr. Somanna.

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s popularity in the constituency cuts across all castes and communities, who were all eager that he contest from Varuna. In contrast, Mr. Somanna himself was against entering the fray from Varuna, but has been fielded at “gun-point” by the BJP, he said.

Another KPCC spokesperson G.V. Seetharam sees an “evil design” in BJP’s decision to field Mr. Somanna. The saffron party, which is against the Lingayats moving close to the Congress party, only wants to further the divide by pitting them against Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, former Congress MLC Raghu Achar, who was denied a Congress ticket from Chitradurga, is aspiring for a JD(S) ticket from Varuna.

Accompanied by former Minister and JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda, Mr. Achar visited Hunsur on Tuesday and offered prayers at the samadhi of late former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs before going public with his desire to contest against Mr. Siddaramaiah if the JD(S) gives him a ticket.