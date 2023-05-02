Bring Congress to power with majority, says Priyanka Gandhi

May 02, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday, May 2, gave a call for getting rid of the BJP government in the State while making an appeal for giving the Congress a majority victory in the ensuing elections to form the next government.

The people of Karnataka have decided to bring a change. This change has to be brought by bringing the Congress to power with majority for establishing a strong and stable government. By doing this, you will make your future secure and strong. The change will put an end to the suffering faced by the people under the BJP’s rule, she said while addressing an election rally in Mandya.

While asking the people to seek an answer from the BJP why their miseries remained unaddressed, Ms. Gandhi told the people to ask the BJP leaders when they come to you seeking votes why price rise was not addressed and why their problems rose in their rule.

She challenged the BJP to fight an election putting forth the real and serious issues faced by the people. The BJP leaders were raising issues in Karnataka elections, ignoring the people’s sufferings, Ms. Gandhi charged.

Arguing that Karnataka was once a leading State in many fields but it is losing its position in many areas because of the corruption over the last three and half years, the Congress leader said unemployment has gone up and development has come to a halt with top companies moving out of Karnataka resulting in lack of jobs for the youth. “Where do you get jobs when development has taken a backseat,” she asked.

She said the Congress will not allow Karnataka to be betrayed and underdeveloped. It will put an end to the “Commission Sarkar” and make Karnataka a “super model” State which it was earlier, in the country, she promised.

Referring to the Amul vs Nandini row, she accused the BJP government of conspiring to merge Nandini with Amul citing “shortfall of milk” in the State. “The Nandini cooperative milk federation will be strengthened when the Congress comes to power.”

Guaranteeing 100 percent development if Congress comes to power, she promised to fill up the vacant posts in the State and fulfill the promises it has made to the people like Gruhalakshmi guarantee to give ₹2,000 a month to women to beat the price rise among others.

Party candidates including N. Cheluvarayaswamy, P.M. Narendra Swamy, actor and former MP Ramya were present.