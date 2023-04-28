Bommai takes Congress to task for its stand on reservation hike for Lingayats, Vokkaligas

April 28, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, accompanied by actor-turned-BJP leader Shruthi, participated in a roadshow and campaigned for BJP candidate and legislator Rajkumar Patil Telkur in Sedam Assembly constituency on Friday.

Mr. Bommai, addressing the people during the roadshow, criticised KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Congress Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala’s recent statement that Lingayats and Vokkaligas are not beggars to accept the reservation accorded by the BJP-led State government.

“Congress has announced its fifth poll promise as free travel for women on government buses, but the BJP-led government has already announced free travel for women on government buses in the State budget and allocated funds for its implementation”Basavaraj Bommai,Chief Minister

So, according to Congress leaders, the communities having reservation benefits are beggars. The oppressed sections, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other backward classes those reaping benefits of reservation, are they beggars? Mr. Bommai asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

He accused the Congress of treating people/voters as beggars and considering them just as its vote bank to win elections.

The Chief Minister launched a scathing attack on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a poisonous snake and that it will lead to death if anyone tries to taste it.

Mr. Bommai said that though Mr. Kharge compared Mr. Modi with a poisonous snake, he must know that that snake is wrapped around Lord Shiva’s neck. It is a symbolism for Neelakanta [Lord Shiva] who ingested venom to save the universe. Likewise Mr. Modi too has consumed poison and fought terrorism to ensure a safe and secure nation. “Mr. Kharge, it seems, doesn’t get a good night’s sleep without accusing Mr. Modi of something or the other,” Mr. Bommai said.

Under the leadership of Mr. Modi, the BJP swept to power in the recent Assembly elections in Gujarat, Tripura and Uttarakhand. In the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP will retain power and make Karnataka “Congress-free”, he added.

“The Congress leaders cautioned the BJP-led government that it was putting its hand in a beehive by providing internal reservation among Scheduled Castes. But we [BJP government] did not bother about it and took great risks and bold steps on the internal reservation issue to provide justice to the oppressed classes,” Mr. Bommai said.

He said that the guarantee cards being distributed by the Congress, promising to implement its poll promises, will turn into an “empty bowl” soon after the election results on May 13.

Free travel for women

Mr. Bommai said that the Congress in its fifth poll promise on Thursday announced free travel for women on government buses, but the BJP-led government has already announced free travel for women on government buses in the State budget and allocated funds for its implementation.

“What the Congress legislator could not do in 15 years, the BJP legislator [Rajkumar Patil Telkur] has developed [Sedam constituency] in just five years,” Mr. Bommai added.

ADVERTISEMENT