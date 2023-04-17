Bommai promises taluk status to Varuna, development on the lines of Govindarajanagar in Bengaluru

April 17, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has promised taluk status to Varuna on the outskirts of Mysuru.

Addressing a gathering at Goluru on the outskirts of Nanjangud before accompanying Housing Minister V. Somanna to file his nomination papers as a BJP candidate for Varuna Assembly constituency, Mr. Bommai lamented that the administration of Varuna constituency fell under the jurisdiction of three different taluk offices – Nanjangud, Mysuru and T. Narsipur.

People have to go to either Nanjangud, Mysuru or T. Narsipur for their official and administrative work, he lamented while accusing the ‘powerful’ Congress leaders, who represented the constituency earlier, of ignoring difficulties of the people.

Claiming that he came to know that Varuna did not have its own taluk only when he asked why Mr. Somanna was filing his nomination papers in Nanjangud, Mr. Bommai said he would have taken necessary steps to declare Varuna a taluk had he known about it matter earlier.

Contending that the BJP will come to power after the next elections, Mr. Bommai said he would declare Varuna a taluk and approve a taluk office here in the very first Cabinet meeting.

Mr. Bommai credited Mr. Somanna with converting Govindarajanagar constituency in Bengaluru as a ‘model’ constituency. He called upon the voters of Varuna to elect Mr Somanna if they wanted the constituency to be developed like Govindarajanagar in Bengaluru.

He alleged that the development of Varuna has been ‘stagnated’ and said Mr. Somanna has vowed to develop Varuna into the State’s “No. 1 constituency”.

Mr. Bommai trained his guns on former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is contesting from the constituency as the Congress candidate, and accused the backward class leader of only paying lip-service to social justice. “He only delivers speeches on social justice”, he alleged.

Earlier, Mr. Somanna addressed the gathering and said his party’s central leadership had asked him to contest from Varuna so that the constituency can be developed like Govindarajanagar in Bengaluru that he had been representing.

He said he will not run away from the contest in Varuna like a coward, but will face the elections with courage.

Later, Mr. Somanna was taken out in an open vehicle along with Mr. Bommai and other leaders as part of a roadshow till the taluk office in Nanjangud, where he submitted his nomination papers.

Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad and Mysuru MP Pratap Simha were also present on the occasion.