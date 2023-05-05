Bommai might have been chosen as CM for his ability to make money: Prithviraj Chavan

May 05, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

Continuing the 40% commission allegation against the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Karnataka, the Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said here on Friday that he suspects that Basavaraj Bommai might have been chosen as the Chief Minister for his “ability to make money”.

Terming the present BJP government as the most corrupt in the country, Mr. Chavan told reporters: “Corruption is systematised in Karnataka. This is the most corrupt government in the country”.

Asked what made him suspect that, he said: “There were three to four contenders for the post of Chief Minister. But the BJP top brass chose Mr. Bommai as the Chief Minister. At the same time a legislator from the BJP mentioned the need to pay money to become the Chief Minister. Was he chosen as the Chief Minister for his ability to make money ?”

ADVERTISEMENT

People, more so the youth, he said, are more concerned about the “40% commission” of the BJP government, which has caused losses to the extent of ₹1.5 lakh crore to the exchequer.

This allegation has spoilt the image of Karnataka world over. The Central government’s policies, he said, has led to inflation and unemployment. The Congress, in its manifesto, has made five guarantees and other assurances to answer the concerns of people.

On the assurance on banning the Bajrang Dal in the manifesto, Mr. Chavan said no State government can ban any organisation. “The State government can only make recommendation and it can be banned only by the Centre.”

Asked why this was not made clear in the manifesto, Mr. Chavan said the finer details of the assurance will not be said in the manifesto. “People have to understand this,” he said.

Earlier, during his brief interaction with volunteers of the Congress’ students wing, the National Students Union of India, Mr. Chavan asked NSUI volunteers to interact with youth and displace the myth that youth are not with the Congress. “Have open interaction with youth. It is only through interaction that this myth can be removed,” he said.