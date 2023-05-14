ADVERTISEMENT

Bommai frontrunner for Leader of the Opposition post

May 14, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Caretaker Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to be chosen as the Leader of the Opposition by the BJP, which is expected to hold a legislature party meeting within this week. 

Sources in the BJP said Mr. Bommai is the frontrunner for this post now as several prominent leaders have been defeated in the polls. Party central leaders are also expected to attend the legislature party meeting that would be held soon to elect the Leader of the Opposition.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bommai denied the allegation by the Congress that the defeat of the BJP in Karnataka is a defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he actively campaigned for the party in Karnataka. “How can we even say that as he only came here for the campaign? Going by that logic, the Congress has lost in most of the States. Who has to take responsibility for this?” he asked.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the two chief ministerial aspirants of the Congress, Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar.  

