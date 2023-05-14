HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bommai frontrunner for Leader of the Opposition post

May 14, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Caretaker Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to be chosen as the Leader of the Opposition by the BJP, which is expected to hold a legislature party meeting within this week. 

Sources in the BJP said Mr. Bommai is the frontrunner for this post now as several prominent leaders have been defeated in the polls. Party central leaders are also expected to attend the legislature party meeting that would be held soon to elect the Leader of the Opposition.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bommai denied the allegation by the Congress that the defeat of the BJP in Karnataka is a defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he actively campaigned for the party in Karnataka. “How can we even say that as he only came here for the campaign? Going by that logic, the Congress has lost in most of the States. Who has to take responsibility for this?” he asked.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the two chief ministerial aspirants of the Congress, Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar.  

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.