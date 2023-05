May 10, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Belagavi

Congress workers alleged that some persons had cast bogus votes in Vijayapura. Six persons, purportedly belonging to Chincholi in Kalaburagi district were stopped by Congress workers in Vijayapura.

They were taken to the Aadarsh Nagar police station. A complaint was filed, Congress candidate Abdul Hamid Mushrif told journalists. He urged the Election Commission to take action against BJP nominee Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.