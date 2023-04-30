Black tea at a roadside hotel

April 30, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Belagavi

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra savoured black tea made by a woman in a roadside hotel in Navalgund in Dharwad district on Sunday.

She stopped at the small place near the old Tahsildar’s office and walked in and spoke to the owner Balanagamma Rangaswami, the woman who is running the tea shop.

She had black tea while speaking to the family. Ms. Gandhi asked Ms. Rangaswami about her business and family. Ms. Gandhi asked her whether she knew about the various guarantees promised by the Congress during the elections.

And, she explained about the five guarantees and how the party is committed to fulfilling them if it were to come to power. She also interacted with the children of the family and posed for photographs with them.