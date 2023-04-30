B.L. Santhosh bats for clear mandate to BJP

April 30, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

BJP national organising secretary B.L. Santhosh urged the party supporters to ensure the BJP returns to power in Karnataka with a clear majority.

Addressing a meeting of representatives from different communities in Shivamogga on Sunday, April 30, Mr. Santhosh said in the past, the BJP came to power two times with 110 and 104 seats. B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai could not perform as they could have in the case of a full majority. “When they came to rule with the required strength of MLAs, they had to spend time to ensure the flock was together. However, it would be the situation if the party comes to power with a clear majority,” he said.

Criticising the Congress rule in the State, he said the Siddaramaiah government withdrew cases filed against PFI activists, which led to the murder of Hindu youths. They did not remember Kempe Gowda, but spent time appeasing the Muslims by celebrating Tipu Jayanthi.

He also criticised Siddaramaiah for not thanking the Union Government for bringing Hakki-Pikki people stuck in Sudan. “He tweeted when the people were stuck in Sudan. However, he did not bother to thank when the government brought all of them back safe. Narendra Modi has not let any Indian suffer in a foreign country,” he said.

At one point, Mr. Santhosh said voting for the Congress was an anti-democratic act. “Nobody should vote for the Congress, and do not let others vote for that party,” he said. Commenting on the JD(S), he said that the leaders of that party were hoping to get a chance to rule in case there was a hung Assembly. “They never hope for getting 113 seats,” he said.

Mr. Santhosh appealed to the supporters to contact their relatives, friends in other places across the State and ensure the party’s candidates win in other places as well.

The party had organised the meeting of representatives from 25 castes. Lok Sabha member B.Y. Rahavendra, BJP candidate in Shivamogga S.N. Channabasappa and others were present.