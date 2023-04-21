BJP workers told to harness social media for greater reach

April 21, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP national general secretary B.L. Santosh urged the party workers to harness social media so as to maximise reach.

He was addressing the party workers at a digital conference in the city on Friday. Mr. Santosh said the party has to poll 1.5 crore votes if it was to win a majority in the State and it was not the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or leaders like Amit Shah and Basavaraj Bommai alone. Every party worker has his/her role cut out for it, he added.

The grassroots workers have a major role in ensuring that the BJP wins a majority and they should resolve to win more than 130 seats in the Assembly elections, said Mr. Santosh.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said to win 130 plus seats would require a massive exercise and harnessing social media was one of the best tool for it. The party workers were instructed to ensure that NaMo app was downloaded in large numbers in each Assembly segment and also called for creating WhatsApp groups to disseminate the policies and manifesto of the BJP.

Mr. Santosh said if the BJP was to come to power in Karnataka then its performance in Mysuru region should be outstanding and every worker should consciously strive for it.

He dismissed pre-poll analysis hinting at a Congress victory and said that such forecasts were made in 2018 as well and Congress was projected to win 130 seats but the outcome is well known.

Taking potshots at the Opposition Mr.Santosh said the entry of V. Somanna into fray from Varuna has come as a shock to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who, he said ‘’has gone mute’’.

BJP leader and MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said this was the age of social media and hence it should be harnessed to the fullest and the party’s programmes should be shared by the workers.

Pratap Simha, MLA, urged the party workers to highlight through social media the achievements of the BJP besides ‘’exposing’’ the stance of Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) on various issues which was at variance with that of the BJP.

Senior party functionaries from Mysuru were present.