BJP workers resign en masse in Aurad

May 01, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Expressing disappointment over the attitude of BJP leader and Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan, several leaders and office-bearers of the BJP in Aurad Assembly Constituency in Bidar district tendered mass resignation on Monday.

BJP district vice-president Prakash Tonne, Animal Welfare Board member Bandeppa Kante, the former district vice-president Chandrashekar Deshmukh, the former district general secretary Suchitra Hangaragi and the former gram panchayat and taluk panchayat presidents and the Aurad taluk Yuva Morcha secretary were among others to tender their resignation.

In their resignation letters, they stated that Minister Prabhu Chavan had developed an attitude and has become inaccessible to party cadre and the general public.

They said that though Mr. Chavan was considered as an outsider, party workers toiled day and night for his victory. It was because of party workers that Mr. Chavan became the face of the BJP in Aurad constituency and won thrice. They also said that Mr. Chavan maintained distance from party workers who worked to strengthen the BJP from grassroots in Aurad and instead, is encouraging newcomers.

Those who resigned from party on Monday, however, clarified that they will not join any other political party.

