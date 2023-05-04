HamberMenu
BJP will win 130 seats, claims Sadananda Gowda

Siddaramaiah is sure to lose in Varuna constituency, says the former Chief Minister

May 04, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leader D.V. Sadananda Gowda campaigning for party candidate L. Nagendra in Mysuru on Thursday.

BJP leader D.V. Sadananda Gowda campaigning for party candidate L. Nagendra in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Thursday said his party was seeking votes from the people on the basis of a report card on the promises it fulfilled during its rule unlike the Opposition which was fighting the polls simply on announcements.

Addressing presspersons here, he said the BJP had given the highest priority for development and accused the Congress of not addressing problems in the country despite being in power for over five decades.

He described the allegations of “40 per cent commission” against the BJP government as baseless and lacking proof.

Mr. Gowda lashed out at the Congress for announcing in its manifesto that it would ban Bajrang Dal if it was elected to power. “People will teach the Congress a fitting lesson for its plan to ban the organisation,“ he said.

Expressing confidence that the BJP would win 130 seats in the Assembly elections, Mr. Gowda, also a former Union Minister, said the party would win five or six seats out of 11 in Mysuru district. The BJP would also win in the high-profile Varuna seat.

“The BJP will ensure Mr. Siddaramaiah’s defeat in Varuna. He will be sent home in his last election. Varuna constituency has been considered key and therefore the party’s top leaders are campaigning,” he replied.

Mr. Gowda said Mr. Siddaramaiah had become frustrated and was fearing defeat in Varuna. Because of the fear of losing the polls, he and his supporters were creating trouble out of frustration, he charged.

