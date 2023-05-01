ADVERTISEMENT

BJP will replicate Yogi model against anti-Hindus, anti-nationals on returning to power, says Yatnal

May 01, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The former Union Minister and Vijayapura City MLA challenges the Congress to name Jagadish Shettar as its Chief Ministerial candidate if it has any real affection towards Lingayats

The Hindu Bureau

The former Union Minister and Vijayapura city MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has said that on returning to power in Karnataka, the BJP will replicate Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath’s model of killing anti-Hindus and anti-nationals.

He was addressing an election rally in Hireharakuni village in Kundgol Assembly segment of Dharwad district on Monday.

Mr. Yatnal said that if one spoke against Hindu religion and nation, he will definitely be killed in an encounter. He added that the Congress didn’t have such guts.

Mr. Yatnal compared the Gandhi family with mixed vegetables and said today’s Congress belonged to fake Gandhis.

Earlier, speaking to presspersons in Hubballi, Mr. Yatnal challenged the Congress to name Jagadish Shettar as its Chief Ministerial candidate if it has any real affection towards Lingayats.

Admitting that there injustice was meted out to veteran BJP leader B.B. Shivappa in the party, he said that it did not mean that the BJP did the same to Mr. Shettar and Lingayats.

He said that the question of injustice to Mr. Shettar did not arise as Mr. Shettar himself had quit the party.

Taking exception to allegations and false campaigning against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, he said that Janata Dal(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy is unnecessarily targeting Mr. Joshi. He should streamline his party first instead of attacking others, he said.

