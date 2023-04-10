BJP will fight the poll on the plank of ‘appeasement of none and empowerment of all,’ says national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia

April 10, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said here on Monday, April 10, that the party will fight the Assembly election in Karnataka on the plank of “appeasement of none and empowerment of all.” It is the party’s mantra, he said.

Addressing press persons after inaugurating the zonal media centre of the party opened in connection with the election in Lalbagh, he said, “BJP is a party with a difference while the Congress is a party with differences.”

He said that protecting the interest of the nation mattered the BJP most than anything else. “Safeguarding the national security is the soul of the party. Safety of citizens can not be sacrificed. Everything else can wait,” he said.

Mr. Bhatia said that even before the election leaders in the Congress have begun fighting for the post of Chief Minister.

He alleged that the previous Siddaramaiah led Congress government withdrew cases against the Popular Front of India (PFI) (now banned) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists just before the last Assembly election “demoralising police.” “It was an appeasement for the sake of some votes,” he said calling the banned organisation as “Parasite Front of India.” The former Chief Minister should answer why the cases were withdrawn, he said adding that the “confidence of police were bulldozed during Siddaramaiah’s tenure as the Chief Minister.”

Criticising Rahul Gandhi, he said that Mr. Gandhi believed that it is “his birth right to the rule the Congress.”

Recalling the murders of Sharat Madiwala, Deepak Rao, Rudresh, Prashant Poojary and Kuttappa during the Congress government rule, the spokesperson said, “Those incidents should remain in our memory.”

To a question, he said that the average inflation rate in the country stood at 4% to 5% from 2014 till date.

He said that the candidates for next month’s election will be declared soon.

Prathapsimha Nayak, MLC, the party’s State spokesperson Ganesh Karnik, president of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district units of the party Sudarshan Moodbidri and Kuilady Suresh Nayak were present.