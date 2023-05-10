HamberMenu
BJP voters chanting ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ while voting

May 10, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP nominee, was among the first to cast his votes in Vijayapura, on Wednesday.

“All our voters are chanting ‘Jai Bajrang Bali,’ while casting their votes,’‘ he said, after coming out of the booth. All the poll strategies of the Congress are bound to fail. BJP is winning with a comfortable majority, Mr Yatnal said. People have realised that a vote to me is a vote to the development of Vijayapura city. It is for a safe and secure Vijayapura and Karnataka and prosperous India,’‘ he said.

