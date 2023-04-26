BJP using one Lingayat to finish off another: Shettar

April 26, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has accused the BJP of using Lingayat leader B.S. Yediyurappa to finish him off [Shettar] and thereby trying to divide Lingayat community.

Addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Wednesday, Mr. Shettar said: “The BJP is using one Lingayat leader (Yediyurappa) to finish off another Lingayat leader (Shettar). They have pressurised Mr. Yediyurappa to issue a statement against me. The BJP is shooting at me through Mr. Yediyurappa’s shoulder. It has adapted a divide and rule policy for dividing the Lingayat community.”

Referring to Mr. Yediyurappa’s call to Lingayat community to defeat him, Mr. Shettar said that what he had said was that BJP general secretary B.L. Santhosh was the reason for the denial of ticket to him. And, till date, Mr. Santhosh has not given any reply. “Instead, he is using others to criticise me. If he wants to wage a war, let him do it in public,” he challenged.

Mr. Shettar said that Mr. Yediyurappa had tried till the last minute to get ticket for him (Shettar) and he had even told the party that it [not giving him ticket] will damage the party. That’s the reason why he had not spoken anything against Mr. Yediyurappa, he said and added that he will take Mr. Yediyurappa’s criticism as blessings.

He also said that Mr. Yediyurappa played a role in his growth and that he will always respect him.

Mr. Shettar, however, took exception to the remarks made by some BJP leaders against him and sought to know where was the ideology of the BJP when ticket was issued to leaders brought into the party through Operation Kamala.

Mr. Shettar sought to know where was the party ideology when people who joined the party in the last couple of days were given ticket, when Manikanth Rathod who is facing 80 criminal cases was given ticket, when Mr. Yediyurappa who quit the BJP to establish the KJP was brought back to the party and when six or seven Ministers brought injunction order from court prohibiting the broadcast of video CDs related to them.

He also took strong exception to the remarks of Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and said that Mr. Joshi has spoken lightly about him after he quit the BJP. “It was only after I entered into a conflict with them, they offered me this position and that position. This will not go on for long. Mr. Joshi will know the impact [of all this] during the Lok Sabha elections,” he warned.

Reacting to Mr. Joshi, he clarified that it was not an issue of one ticket, but an issue of his self-respect.

“My only question is why was I denied ticket at the last minute? Why was I not called for discussion in advance? Why was I not treated respectfully? Only after I rebelled, you came for discussion? Till date I have not received an answer for why I was denied ticket,” he said.