BJP uses Ambedkar to woo Dalit votes, says Kharge

May 02, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of throttling the Constitution, AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders fold their hands before Dr. Ambedkar’s photo to woo Dalit votes but fail to follow his ideologies.

He was addressing the people of Bhalki Assembly constituency during an election campaign rally for Congress leader Eshwar Khandre on Tuesday, a day after Mr. Modi campaigned for BJP candidate in neighboring Humnabad Assembly constituency.

Accusing Mr. Modi of peddling fake narrative that the Congress had insulted Dr. Ambedkar, Mr. Kharge reiterated that it was the Congress that appointed Dr. Ambedkar as Chairman of the Constitution drafting committee.

“The BJP uses Dr. Ambedkar’s name just for votes, but the Congress respects and promotes Ambedkar ideologies. The ideologies of the Buddha, Basaveshwara, Phule and Ambedkar are an inspiration for the Congress, We (Congress) take decisions based on the life and thinking of these reformers and personalities,” Mr. Kharge added.

The BJP and the RSS wanted Manu Smriti to be the basis of the Constitution and they (BJP leaders) criticise Dr. Ambedkar for not following it while drafting the Constitution.

Asserting that this Assembly elections will change the fortunes of the people of the State, Mr. Kharge appealed to the people to consciously vote for the Congress to save democracy.

What is the contribution of the double-engine government to Karnataka, Mr. Kharge asked and said that the BJP government has privatised public sector units. The Bommai-led government in the State has failed to fill 2.48 lakh posts lying vacant is various departments, he said. The sole intention of the BJP government is not to empower the poor sections of society by providing employment, he added.

Criticising the BJP leaders for asking votes in the name of Modi and Amit Shah, he said that the Congress leaders are seeking votes on the basis of development works taken up by Congress legislators.

Mr. Kharge urged the people of Bhalki Assembly constituency to uproot 40% commission BJP government and vote for the Congress leader [Eshwar Khandre] for a thumping majority.

Mr. Kharge ended his speech saying: “Let Mr. Modi try hard to bury us (Congress). But he does not know that the Congress is a seed that always grows back stronger.”