BJP trying to divert attention from 40% commission and scams: Kanhaiya Kumar

May 05, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Defending the Congress party’s poll manifesto of banning organisations, including Bajrang Dal, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said the manifesto committee has particularly mentioned names of all organisations and accused the BJP leaders of politicising Lord Hanuman’s name, and playing caste politics to divide people.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi city on Friday, Mr. Kumar said the manifesto said the party would ban organisations that violate the basic principles of Constitution. “Just by keeping God’s name, can I walk free after committing a crime? There is “Ram” in Nathuram Godse’s name, and myself ‘Kanhaiya’ means Lord Krishna, so if I commit a crime, can I walk free just because of my name?”, he said.

The Bajrang Dal is just the name of an organisation, and the BJP leaders are trying to divert attention from serious issues like allegations of 40% commission, PSI scams, and unemployment issues, he said.

The people of the State witnessed how the BJP formed a government in an unconstitutional and undemocratic manner by poaching MLAs from different parties. The voters have decided to teach a lesson to the 40% corruption government in this Assembly polls, Mr. Kumar added.

He accused BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of threatening the voters. Mr. Nadda in an election rally said that “development works will continue to flow to the State if they vote for BJP.”

