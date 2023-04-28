BJP to project PM Modi as a ’man of vision’ in Mysuru roadshow to increase its vote share

April 28, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The BJP, which is banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to garner more votes and win seats, is pulling all stops to make the roadshow in Mysuru an ethnic event to remember akin to the Dasara procession.

Mr. Modi’s roadshow is slated for April 30 from 5.30 p.m. and the BJP has announced that it will be different from the conventional road shows of political leaders.

For one, there will be seating arrangements for senior citizens to get a view of the Prime Minister from close quarters at designated places.

In addition, different ethnic groups, cultural troupes and folk artistes will be present at identified places all along the 4 km route to create an atmosphere of a carnival showcasing the traditions, cultural diversity and vibrance of Mysuru, said BJP leader S.A. Ramdas here on Friday, April 28.

Cultural arrangement

The plan is to rope in groups of folk artistes and cultural troupes including supporters clad in ethnic attire like members of the Kodava community etc. all of whom will be positioned at different places. Traditional and classical music that is associated with auspicious events will be played in the background by over 100 Nadaswara players.

But, as in all such shows Mr. Modi’s convoy alone will have the right of way on the road and artistes and cultural troupes will be in their respective places behind the barricade separating the public from the PM’s cavalcade.

Mr. Ramdas said that the Prime Minister will be welcomed by a slew of GI products that are specific and unique to Mysuru including the Mysuru Beetle leaves, sandal incense sticks, Mysuru silk etc.

Route

The road show will commence from the Gun House circle at 5.30 p.m. to reach Sanskrit Pathashala, MCC office, City Bus Stand and K.R. Circle from where it will take the Dasara procession route to reach Bannimantap and terminate at the Millennium Circle after nearly an hour.

Mr. Ramdas said they expect about 80,000 to 1 lakh people to watch the road show and the route will be adorned with cut outs and posters of events related to Mr. Modi’s life and his political journey in a bid to showcase the Prime Minister as a ‘’man of vision’’.

The BJP has presence in Chamarja and Krishnaraja segments in Mysuru Urban where it had won two out of three seats in 2018 elections with the Congress winning the Narasimharaja segment. Besides, portions of both Varuna and Chamundeshwari are also part of Mysuru Urban and the BJP is keen to ensure that the PM’s popularity will have a spill over effect in the adjoining constituencies and benefits it in the May 10 elections. The Congress has a formidable presence in all the segments and hence the importance of the PM’s road show in the BJP’s scheme of things. Mr. Modi will also hold a public rally in Nanjangud on May 6th.