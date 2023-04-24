ADVERTISEMENT

BJP to launch ‘publicity blitzkrieg’ across the State

April 24, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the poll campaign, the BJP set to launch a publicity blitzkrieg in all 224 Assembly seats across the State for two days from Tuesday.

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi told media persons here on Monday that national, state, district, taluk and booth-level leaders will be part of the ‘’Maha Prachar Abhiyan’’ . The intensive campaign exercise will drum up support for the BJP by highlighting the works undertaken by it so that the party will end up winning at least 150 seats, said Mr. Ravi.

Apart from campaigning there will be media conferences by the leaders and this will be akin to ‘’carpet bombing’’ highlighting the works of the BJP and the benefits of having a ‘’double-engine’’government, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

There are political parties dreaming of a coalition government but the BJP will secure 150 seats on its own as the people have realised the benefits of having a stable government, Mr. Ravi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US