BJP to launch ‘publicity blitzkrieg’ across the State

April 24, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - MYSURU

As part of the poll campaign, the BJP set to launch a publicity blitzkrieg in all 224 Assembly seats across the State for two days from Tuesday.

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi told media persons here on Monday that national, state, district, taluk and booth-level leaders will be part of the ‘’Maha Prachar Abhiyan’’ . The intensive campaign exercise will drum up support for the BJP by highlighting the works undertaken by it so that the party will end up winning at least 150 seats, said Mr. Ravi.

Apart from campaigning there will be media conferences by the leaders and this will be akin to ‘’carpet bombing’’ highlighting the works of the BJP and the benefits of having a ‘’double-engine’’government, he added.

There are political parties dreaming of a coalition government but the BJP will secure 150 seats on its own as the people have realised the benefits of having a stable government, Mr. Ravi said.