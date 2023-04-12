BJP ticket to son in Chamundeshwari puts focus on father seeking Congress ticket in Chamaraja

April 12, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP’s decision to field Kavish Gowda, a new entrant to the party fold, to contest from Chamundeshwari Assembly segment has put the focus on Congress move in Chamaraja in Mysuru urban.

For, Mr. Kavish Gowda is the son of former MLA Vasu who is from the Congress and was elected from Chamaraja in 2013 but lost to L. Nagendra of the BJP in 2018 and is vying for a ticket from the party for the forthcoming elections.

An avid Congressman, Mr. Vasu’s candidature has the strong backing of former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily and the former is his close political aide. But the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah is not keen on allotting the coveted B Form to Mr. Vasu from the segment where the Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded G.T. Deve Gowda who will seek a re-election.

In a constituency where the caste matric favours the Vokkaligas who are dominant, all parties have fielded the candidates from the same community and hence the battle line are arraigned.

Not withstanding the son entering the fray from Chamundeshwari on a BJP ticket, Mr. Vasu is confident of getting clearance for his candidature from Chamaraja segment from the party high command.

He said his son entering the BJP should not be a hindrance for his political prospects as there are any number of precedents of members of the same family including father and son contesting from different political parties including the Jharkiholi brothers.

A senior party functionary said that Mr. Siddaramaiah is not keen to field Mr. Vasu on the grounds that he lost the last elections but there are conjectures that Mr. Vasu’s defeat was engineered by Mr.Siddaramaiah himself by dividing the community vote in Chamaraja.

For, it is speculated that Mr. Siddaramaiahencouraged Harish Gowda to contest as a rebel JD(S) candidate from Chamaraja after being denied a ticket from that party by H.D.Kumaraswamy in 2018.

This resulted in a sizeable portion of Vokkaliga vote going to Mr. Harish Gowda at the expense of Mr. Vasu but benefited Mr. Nagendra of the BJP who triumphed in the polls. While Mr. Nagendra mustered 51,663 votes, Mr. Vasu polled 36,747 vote and Mr. Harish Gowda cut into his vote base by polling 21,282 votes. But with Mr. Harish Gowda in the Congress fold, Mr. Siddaramaiah is backing him to the hilt though the party high command and Mr. Veerappa Moily are opposed to it.

The entry of Mr. Kavish Gowda from the BJP in Chamundeshwari may be a surprise as he joined the party fold only a few months ago. But it also underlines the BJP’s lack of penetration in the Assembly segment and dearth of candidates in a constituency which is a mix of Mysuru urban and rural. In the 2018 assembly elections the BJP fielded Gopal Rao in Chamundeshwari and he could muster only 12,064 votes in a constituency which had over 2.95 lakh voters and there was 53 per cent voting.

With the Congress fielding M. Sidde Gowda and the JD(S) candidate being G.T. Deve Gowda, who trounced Mr. Siddaramaiah by a margin of nearly 36,000 votes in 2018 elections, the battle lines are arraigned for a high voltage clash in Chamundeshwari.