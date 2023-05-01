BJP promises three free gas cylinders a year and half litre milk a day to BPL families, besides Atal Aahara Kendras in all wards

May 01, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - BENGALURU

Ahead of the May 10 elections to the Karnataka Assembly, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday made a poll promise of providing three free cooking gas cylinders to BPL families annually, each during the festivals of Ugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Deepavali.

The BJP, which is keen to beat the historical trend of no ruling party getting re-elected in the last 38 years, has also promised to set up Atal Aahara Kendra in every ward of municipal corporations to provide affordable and quality food. This is reminiscent of Indira Canteen started by the previous Congress regime led by Siddaramaiah. This is in addition to the promise of launching Poshane scheme of providing half litre of free Nandini milk a day to BPL families besides five kg of millets a month along with the regular ration kits.

These three major promises are part of the BJP’s poll manifesto that was released by BJP national president J.P. Nadda along with all the prominent State leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party Parliamentary Board Member B.S. Yediyurappa.

The manifesto titled as Praja Pranalike (people’s manifesto), which was drafted by a committee led by Health Minister K. Sudhakar, offers 103 poll promises, including 16 prominent ones.

10 lakh jobs promised

The manifesto has made an ambitious promise of creating 10 lakh jobs in manufacturing sector and building metro train network in Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi.

In a bid to capitalise on the growing interest in EVs, the manifesto has promised to turn the State into a premier hub for EVs through measures like creating EV charging stations across the State, developing an EV city in Bengaluru city outskirts, exempting registration fee and road tax for EVs, developing a Formula e-Circuit, incentivising 1,000 startups in EV sector and upgrading all the BMTC buses into electric buses.

A look at the poll promises indicates that the party has made efforts to woo people from different walks of life especially the middle class, farmers and youth besides the BPL families.

Health sector promises

In the health sector, the manifesto promises to setup Namma Clinics equipped with diagnostic facilities in every ward of every municipal corporation. This was also a budget promise. It has promised to provide a free annual master health check-up with affordable diagnostics for all senior citizens.

The poll promises in agriculture include increasing the incentive to milk farmers from the present ₹5 to ₹7 a litre, setting up 1,000 FPOs including 200 fishery FPOs in the next five years.

It has also promised to complete all the pending major irrigation projects in a time-bound manner.

It has also promised to set up micro cold storage facilities along the lines of the KMF’s milk procurement model and agri processing units at all village panchayats through PPP model under the Krishika Bandhu scheme and establishment of five new agro industry clusters and three new food processing parks.

Focus on millets

In a bid to attract millet farmers, the manifesto has promised to increase subsidies for millet cultivation from the present ₹ 10,000 to ₹15,000 a hectare and set up five modern millet processing units besides providing State branding for ragi and jowar. It has also promised to provide free transport facility for agricultural, horticultural and dairy produce of up to 50 kg from villages to urban markets.