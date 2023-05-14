BJP not able to come to terms with decisive verdict in Karnataka, its online hate factory working overtime, says Congress

May 14, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress on May 14 alleged that the BJP was not able to come to terms with the decisive verdict against it in Karnataka and was "manufacturing lies" and indulging in politics of polarisation.

The Congress on May 13 made a stunning comeback in the state, ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority in a morale booster win.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Not able to come to terms with the resoundingly decisive verdict in favour of Congress from all sections of society in Karnataka, BJP’s online hate factory is working overtime to manufacture lies.” “No doubt inspired by PM’s politics of hate and polarisation. Desperation of sick minds!” he said.

His attack apparently came over BJP IT department head Amit Malviya tweeting a video of a person raising a green flag with a crescent moon and star on it purportedly in Karanataka's Bhatkal.

"Bhatkal. Soon after Congress victory in Karnataka…," Mr. Malviya tweeted along with the video.

In another tweet, the BJP leader posted a video purportedly from Belagavi and said, "Provocative slogans raised in Belagavi… Police watches on as Congress gets ready to form government in Karnataka…From Bhatkal to Belagavi, this is what 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' looks like." "Congress's politics of appeasement will rip the social fabric of Karnataka…," Malviya alleged.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly, the Congress won 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19, respectively.