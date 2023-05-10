ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MP Mangala Angadi says Jagadish Shettar will win in Hubballi, but BJP will come back to power

May 10, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Belagavi

Hubballi politics is different, she says

The Hindu Bureau

“BJP will come back to power in Karnataka. But Jagadish Shettar, the Congress candidate from Hubballi Dharwad Central will win,’‘ Mangala Angadi, MP and BJP leader from Belagavi, said on Wednesday.

Ms. Angadi, who won the parliament bypoll after the death of her husband and former Minister of State Suresh Angadi, is a Belagavi-based BJP leader.

Mr. Shettar, the former CM, quit the BJP to join the Congress after being denied the ticket, alleging that he was humiliated by some BJP leaders.

The two politicians are related. Ms. Angadi’s daughter is married to Mr. Shettar’s son.

Ms Angadi said that Hubballi politics was different and that Mr. Shettar would win. However, BJP will come back to power in Karnataka, she said. She was speaking to journalists after casting her vote in Vishweshvarayya Nagar in Belagavi.

