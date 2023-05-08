BJP moves EC, seeks derecognition of Congress over Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Karnataka sovereignty’ remark

May 08, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - New Delhi

The BJP on May 8 moved the Election Commission seeking action against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and derecognition of her party for her use of the term "sovereignty" for Karnataka during the State poll campaign.

A BJP delegation headed by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav submitted a memorandum to the poll watchdog over the issue.

"Karnataka is a very important member State in the Union of India and any call to protect the sovereignty of a member State of the Union of India amounts to a call for secession and is fraught with perilous and pernicious consequences," the party said.

Speaking to reporters, party leader Tarun Chugh cited the Representation of the People Act and said the Congress party should be derecognised.

The BJP also submitted a copy of the Congress tweet quoting Ms. Gandhi on the issue.

The Opposition party had tweeted, "CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: 'The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity'".