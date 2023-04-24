BJP MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad withdraws papers in favour of official party candidate in Ramdurg

April 24, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Belagavi

BJP MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad, who entered the electoral fray as a rebel candidate, has withdrawn his nomination papers.

The outgoing MLA filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate after the BJP chose Chikka Revanna, a Kuruba leader from Bengaluru, as the party candidate from Ramdurg.

Mr. Yadawad told journalists in Ramdurg on Monday that he withdrew his nominations only to support the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he finds is pro-people.

Mr. Modi is drawing respect in international platforms due to his pro-people administration. “I have great respect for him. It is only because of that, I am withdrawing my nomination papers today,” he said.

“It is not just me who has suffered injustice, but several other committed and dedicated BJP workers from Ramdurg who have suffered injustice. The party high command took a wrong step in choosing an outsider as the party nominee from Ramdurg. It is true that I was upset about it. But, now, I have to step out of the race and support the official candidate,” he said.

He said that several party leaders came to his house to console him after the denial of party ticket.