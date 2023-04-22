BJP may not make announcement on Lingayat CM but will take up extensive outreach in the community

April 22, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reportedly expressed reservations about openly declaring that the BJP will make a member of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community the Chief Minister if the party is voted to power. Such an announcement will potentially make other communities who vote for the party feel they have no stakes and may work against the party’s interests, Mr. Shah opined, sources in the meeting presided over by him said.

Following the defections of the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and the former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, and their attack on the party that Lingayats were being sidelined, B.S. Yediyurappa, whose replacement has already caused disaffection in the community, had chaired a meeting of the party’s Lingayat leaders on Thursday night. It was suggested there that the party announce that it would make a Lingayat the Chief Minister if voted to power. Arun Singh, in charge of party affairs in the State, had hinted at the same on Friday.

No blanket announcement

While Mr. Shah was reportedly not for such a blanket announcement, he asked the party to take up a large-scale on-ground outreach to the community. Mr. Yediyurappa and V. Somanna will lead efforts at liaising with Veerashaiva-Lingayat mutts across the State to mobilise support from the community to the party, sources said. Mr. Shah asked the party to reach out to even smaller mutts of the community, remind them of the historical relationship between the community and the party, the patronage the community and the mutts have received from the party and galvanise support. Panchamasali Lingayat leaders such as Murugesh Nirani and C.C. Patil have been tasked to ensure the community’s votes do not splinter away, sources said.

Counter-offensive

Meanwhile, Mr. Shah asked party leaders in the State to also launch a counter-offensive against the Congress over their alleged ill-treatment of Veerendra Patil and S. Nijalingappa and corner the party asking if they would make a member of the community Chief Minister if elected to power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had earlier in the campaign attacked the Congress over how it allegedly ill-treated Lingayat leaders in the past, will likely also pick on the theme, sources said. The Prime Minister will likely visit a few prominent Lingayat mutts over the next two weeks.

Campaign against ‘traitors’

Mr. Shah reportedly spent considerable time reviewing strategy to defeat the three defectors — Mr. Shettar, Mr. Savadi, and Ayanur Manjunath, all Lingayats. The BJP will brand them “traitors” not only to the party but also to the Lingayat community, for joining the Congress that “ill-treated Lingayats”.

Mr. Shah reportedly directed the State unit to take up extensive outreach programmes in their constituencies to defeat them. Sources in the party said that teams of the party and RSS workers from outside the State would be stationed in these three constituencies to aid and boost the morale of the local workers, to help them defeat the three defectors.

PM writes to Basava Samiti

Mr. Modi on April 20 wrote to the Basava Samiti wishing them the best on the occasion of Global Basava Jayanti-2023 celebrations on Sunday. He said he considers himself “blessed to have been part of various events associated with the teachings and messages of Jagadguru Basaveshwara” and recalled that he released translations of the vachanas into various languages and unveiled the statue of the 12th Century social reformer in London.