BJP Lingayat leaders seek declaration of community leader as ‘party CM candidate’ to counter Congress

April 20, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Lingayat leaders of the BJP have suggested to the party Central leadership to declare a Lingayat leader as the party’s chief ministerial candidate in a bid to tackle the Opposition Congress’ allegations that the BJP has ignored and insulted its Lingayat leaders.

The suggestion was made at a meeting held at the residence of BJP veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Wednesday night that was attended by about 30 prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, to discuss the ways and means of “neutralising” the Congress narrative that the BJP is ignoring its prominent Lingayat leaders, after many of them were denied ticket.

After many exits

The leaders are said to have taken stock of the situation with respect to former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, both of whom are Lingayats, quitting the BJP and joining the Congress.

BJP’s State poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan is also said to have attended the meeting in which all the prominent Lingayat leaders of the BJP, including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, took part.

Former Minister M.P. Renukacharya, who was among the Lingayat leaders who attended the meeting, confirmed on Thursday that the meeting had sought that a Lingayat leader be declared as the chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP Lingayat leaders, who are concerned about the Congress trying to woo Lingayat voters banking on the support of Mr. Shettar and Mr. Savadi, discussed the ways and means of keeping the party’s main vote base of Lingayats intact. They also reportedly discussed about launching a counter-attack at Mr. Shettar and Mr. Savadi.

No decision

Responding to queries on the meeting, Mr. Bommai told media persons that no decision has been taken yet on declaring a Lingayat leader as the chief ministerial candidate.

Meanwhile, sources in the BJP said the party thinktank may not favour such an approach at this point for strategic reasons as it may affect the enthusiasm of leaders outside of the community.

The meeting is also learnt to have decided to “expose” the newfound love of the Congress towards Lingayats by daring it to declare Mr. Shettar or any other Lingayat leader as its chief ministerial candidate.

BJP leader and Minister V. Somanna on Thursday urged the Congress to declare a Lingayat leader as its chief ministerial candidate instead of accusing the BJP of ignoring Lingayats. The Congress responded to this by saying that the party did not have the tradition of declaring the candidate before elections.

In a series of tweets, BJP Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra too hit out at the Congress on the Lingayat issue and wondered why the Congress did not have single Lingayat Chief Minister in 50 years barring Veerendra Patil’s regime for just nine months. He also wondered how anyone forget the insult to Mr. Patil as CM, who was unceremoniously removed.