BJP leader booked for storing pressure cookers at home

April 01, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Koramangala police have registered an FIR against BJP leader Anil Shetty for storing pressure cookers at his house allegedly to distribute and woo voters.

Based on a complaint by Varalakshmamma, electoral officer, the police charged Mr. Shetty under section 172 E (bribery) and 171F (Punishment for undue influence or personation at an election).

The officials raided the house of Shetty based on the information and seized the 504 cookers which were stored in the basement and the second floor of the house.

Mr. Shetty’s supporters gathered in front of the house and protested for some time objecting to the police action, terming it politically motivated.

Meanwhile, Koramangala Block Congress Committee president Goverdhana Reddy filed a complaint with the electoral officer of the BTM Layout Assembly constituency accusing Mr. Shetty and his associate Sridhar Reddy of distributing 40,000 saris, 20,000 hot boxes, and 50,000 silver lamps to people. He also submitted photographic evidence along with the complaint copy to substantiate his claim and sought a detailed probe.