BJP is under the notion that any candidate can win just by showing Modi’s photo, says Priyank Kharge

April 30, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its leaders have a misconception that any candidate contesting on BJP ticket can win elections by showing the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge has said.

Addressing the people of Shankarwadi village during an election rally on Sunday, Mr. Kharge said that BJP leaders show Mr. Modi’s photo and try to lure voters with money. And, they also create polarisation to garner votes.

“The BJP leaders should not live under the misconception that the Modi wave and their election strategies to divide people on caste will work in Chittapur Assembly constituency,” Mr. Kharge said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do you want to vote for a leader who is involved in several criminal cases for alleged illegal transportation of rice meant for PDS distribution and milk powder meant for children in anganwadis?” Mr. Kharge asked.

The same BJP which banished Manikanth Rathod from Kalaburagi district has given the party ticket to him to contest against me, he said. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was here in Chittapur on Friday and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath was here on Sunday to campaign in favour of a rowdy-sheeter, he added.

The BJP government has registered a case against me for facilitating beds to the people of my constituency during the pandemic, he said.

Mr. Kharge reiterated that he is committed to ensuring the welfare of the people in Chittapur constituency and appealed to them to vote for him.

ADVERTISEMENT